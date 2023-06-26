 Indore: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand FIR Against Police Officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand FIR Against Police Officers

Indore: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand FIR Against Police Officers

Many activists were injured in the cane charge, and one of the activists was discharged from the hospital recently.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 07:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal and VHP activists again reached the Palasia police station on Sunday and gave a written complaint to an officer to register a case against those policemen who cane-charged Bajrang Dal activists at Palasia Square a few days ago. Many activists were injured in the cane charge, and one of the activists was discharged from the hospital recently.  

Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist Rajesh Binjve along with Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma and other activists reached Palasia police station where they met an officer. They gave a written complaint stating that Rajesh Binjve, who got critically injured after he was thrashed by the police, was in the hospital for more than a week. They alleged that the police officers thrashed Binjve and other activists badly. They demanded to lodge an FIR against a DCP, ACP and five TIs, who were on the spot during the incident.  

Read Also
Indore Cops Vs Bajrang Dal: 'Khaki Ka Bhi Toh Maan Hai Na', Social Media Becomes New Arena Of...
article-image

The Bajrang Dal activists alleged that on June 15, when they were protesting peacefully at Palasia Square against sale of drugs in the city, the officers started abusing them and later cane-charged them. On the other hand, the police said that the protestors first pelted stones at them after which they had to use force.  

After the incident, DCP of Zone-3 was shifted to RAPTC and Palasia police station in-charge was line attached. A probe was ordered by PHQ which was carried out by ADG Vipin Maheshwari. 

Read Also
CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man Sent To Jail For 10 Years For Raping Mentally Deranged Minor

Indore: Man Sent To Jail For 10 Years For Raping Mentally Deranged Minor

Indore: 300 Child Labourers Remain To Be Rescued: Childline

Indore: 300 Child Labourers Remain To Be Rescued: Childline

Indore: After 22 Years, ABVP Relieves Sachin Sharma

Indore: After 22 Years, ABVP Relieves Sachin Sharma

Indore: Indore is No.1 In Blood Donation

Indore: Indore is No.1 In Blood Donation

Indore: Special Revenue Collection Camps For Convenience Of Taxpayers

Indore: Special Revenue Collection Camps For Convenience Of Taxpayers