 CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police

CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police

The state government ordered removal of DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria and line-attached TI of Palasia Sanjay Singh Bais.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV Cameras in Indore's Palasia Road revealed Bajrang Dal activists started pelting stones on cops and created ruckus on Thursday night, following which the police resorted to Lathi-charge.

It shows Vishwa Hindu Parishad/ Bajrang Dal men pelting stones at cops when they tried to end the road blockage resorting them to lathicharge.

Later, on Friday, the state government ordered removal of DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria and line-attached TI of Palasia Sanjay Singh Bais.

DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria was transferred as commandant of Rustamji Armed Police Training College in Indore.

Read Also
Indore: Portal Soon To Simplify Colony Development Permission Process
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed, Nine Injured After Bolero–Truck Met Head-On Collision On AB Road In...

Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed, Nine Injured After Bolero–Truck Met Head-On Collision On AB Road In...

Applicants' Ordeal: Over 4,000 Licence Cards Remain Undistributed At RTO

Applicants' Ordeal: Over 4,000 Licence Cards Remain Undistributed At RTO

Madhya Pradesh: International Yoga Day Celebrated At Himalayan Academy

Madhya Pradesh: International Yoga Day Celebrated At Himalayan Academy

CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police

CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police

Indore: Drive Against Food Adulteration Continues

Indore: Drive Against Food Adulteration Continues