CCTV Cam Reveals Bajrang Dal Workers Pelted Stones At Indore Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV Cameras in Indore's Palasia Road revealed Bajrang Dal activists started pelting stones on cops and created ruckus on Thursday night, following which the police resorted to Lathi-charge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It shows Vishwa Hindu Parishad/ Bajrang Dal men pelting stones at cops when they tried to end the road blockage resorting them to lathicharge.

Later, on Friday, the state government ordered removal of DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria and line-attached TI of Palasia Sanjay Singh Bais.

DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria was transferred as commandant of Rustamji Armed Police Training College in Indore.