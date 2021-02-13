Indore:​​

​If you saw the Bollywood blockbuster Bajirao-Mastani, ​you might be interested to know that his samadhi lies just 100 Km from Indore, located near Raverkhedi on the bank of ​r​iver Narmada.​

It is a simple yet elegant structure that reminds us of perhaps the most powerful Maratha ruler, whose love affair with Mastani is well documented. ​

According to historians, in April 1740, when Bajirao was in the village of Raverkhedi in his Jagir in Khargone preparing to march out with his army, he fell ill and passed away on April 28, 1740 on the banks of the Narmada.

Officials of MP Tourism said that Bajirao I (18 August 1700 - 28 April 1740) was a noted Indian general who served as Peshwa (Prime Minister) to the fourth Maratha Chhatrapati (Emperor) Shahu from 1720. He was the son of Balaji Vish​wa​nath. He was also called Bajirao Ballal.

Bajirao I, the most influential of the nine Peshwas from the Bhat family, played a pivotal role in expanding Maratha rule, especially in the north, officials added.

He conquered Malwa, Guj​a​rat​ and the ​​southern states, including the Nizam. He also successfully fought the Portugese and the British. He also constituted a Maratha Association ​which included the ​Gaikwad​s​ of Guj​a​rat, Shinde (S​cindia) of Gwalior, Bhonsle of Nagpur, P​uar ​of Dhar and Holkar of Indore, officials said.

During an expedition ​to North India, with 100,000 troops under his command he was camping in West Nimar. He died on 28 April 1740, at the age of 39, of a sudden fever, possibly heat stroke.

Bajirao's remains were consigned to flames at Raverkhedi on the banks of Narmada. His loyal lieutenant Scindia (of Gwalior) got his Samadhi built here.