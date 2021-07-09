Indore: Baha’i community commemorates 171st Martyrdom anniversary of the Prophet Herald

Indore: Baha’i community in Indore commemorated the 171st Martyrdom anniversary of the Prophet Herald on Friday, like it does on July 9 each year.

Since Covid protocols bars them from physical gathering, community members in Indore held an online prayer meeting on Friday. A community member Lalita Sharma said the prayers were for Báb and peace on earth.

According to the Bahai faith, the Bab faced persecution and endured self-sacrifice in order to restore spiritual life to the decaying soul of mankind, said Sneh Arora, another community member.

“On May 23, 1844, the Báb declared his mission which quickly drew the attention of thousands of seekers who were attracted to his message. He said his purpose was to prepare the way for the coming of the ‘Promised One of all Ages’, a divine teacher who would fulfill religious prophecies of the past and proclaim a message that would ultimately unite mankind,” Dr Geeti Vajdi Mitra said. Baha’i believe this teacher was Baha’u’llah.

To remember the Bab, Baha’i read a special prayers at midday on Friday, as that was the time Bab was killed.