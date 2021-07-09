Bhopal: Minister distributes pension certificates to Covid orphans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang on Friday distributed certificates of monthly pension to children whose parents died of Covid-19. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for such children.

The children who were distributed certificates include Tripti Sharma, 19, resident of Subhash Nagar; Yashir, 20, resident of Aishbag and Harshit Saini,17, resident of Berasia.

In addition to monthly pension of Rs 5,000, they will also receive free monthly ration National Food Security Act till they attend 21 years of age. Besides, government will also provide education to them.

At present, MP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and state women and child development (it is under chief minister) are tracing children who lost parents or either of their parents or guardians following directives issued by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to all state governments.