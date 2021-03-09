Indore: Badminton titles to Anushka, Bhakti, Siddhant and Yashika in sub junior ranking tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the first Balaji Cup Indore district sub junior ranking badminton event held at Badminton Organisation Balaji Badminton Academy, Anushka Shahpurkar won the 15-year girls title by defeating Dhimahi Chauhan, Shaurya Mishra won 13 and 15 years boys titles and get double success. Bhakti Patil won 13 years girl, Siddhant Pawar won 11 years boys and Yashika Maurya won 11 years girls title.

The best players in the competition was Kanhaiya Sharma and Anushka Shahpurkar. MP Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, former Olympian hockey player Meeranjan Negi and Sukhdev Singh Ghumman, Managing Director of Digiana News gave away the prizes.

Competition President Deepali Khamrola, Subhash Khamrola, Executive Chairman Kishan Ojha, Anil Bhandari, RP Singh Nair, Ashok Jaiswal Dharmesh Yashlha, Rajneesh Jain, Sudhanshu Vyas, Vinay Ramchandani, Prashant Upadhyay were welcomed the guest. On this occasion, Shwetank Verma in charge of Dhar SAI Centre Sunil Satav, Dilip Mahajan, Lucky Awasthi were also present. Dharmesh Yashlha, the main umpire was also honoured, RP Singh Nayyar expressed the gratitude.