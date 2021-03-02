'Tennis hai ya badminton?': Poster of Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' gets trolled for 'faulty serve'

The poster of the film, which is directed by Amole Gupte, shows a hand tossing a shuttlecock in the air. The text on the shuttlecock reads the title of the film.

After the poster was shared on Twitter, netizens were quick to point out that this is not how people serve in Badminton.

A user wrote: "All the Best for the movie.. but if this is how you serve in Badminton, i'm pretty sure @NSaina wont agree with this. Get a new poster out quickly to bury this one. The pose looks more like a biopic on @MirzaSania."

"I got confused between Saina and Sania seeing the shuttle being served like that!" wrote another.

Another commented, "I may be mistaken but isn't the pose shared in the poster seems that of a tennis player. Players don't serve in this fashion in badminton."

Check out the reactions here: