'Tennis hai ya badminton?': Poster of Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' gets trolled for 'faulty serve'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to her social media to share the poster of her upcoming sports drama film 'Saina', which is a biopic based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti shared the poster of the film and captioned it: "SAINA! In cinemas 26th March @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @manavkaul @eshan.naqvi #BhushanKumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj #RaseshShah #KrishanKumar @amaal_mallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL #Saina."
She wrote her captions with emojis of a smiley and a badminton racket.
The poster of the film, which is directed by Amole Gupte, shows a hand tossing a shuttlecock in the air. The text on the shuttlecock reads the title of the film.
After the poster was shared on Twitter, netizens were quick to point out that this is not how people serve in Badminton.
A user wrote: "All the Best for the movie.. but if this is how you serve in Badminton, i'm pretty sure @NSaina wont agree with this. Get a new poster out quickly to bury this one. The pose looks more like a biopic on @MirzaSania."
"I got confused between Saina and Sania seeing the shuttle being served like that!" wrote another.
Another commented, "I may be mistaken but isn't the pose shared in the poster seems that of a tennis player. Players don't serve in this fashion in badminton."
Check out the reactions here:
The movie was shot in 2019. It was originally supposed to release in summer last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast as Saina Nehwal but later replaced by Parineeti.
The makers have also shared the teaser of the film.
Check it out here:
Chopra has reportedly went through a four-month long rigorous training to essay the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.
In 2019, she had suffered an injury to her neck while shooting for the film. After a long time of extensive badminton training, the actor had moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.
To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari had visited Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous.
Talking about the film, Parineeti told IANS, "There's so much that goes into playing someone who is so revered for her skills and achievements in a sport. It's a blessing that our physical attributes match. Now, we will start shooting the historic matches. The real struggle will begin then, but I've never been more motivated in my life."
