Indore: Bad weather, Covid-19 hitting flight operations from city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Flight operations to and from the city airport have been hit badly, primarily due to two reasons—bad weather and low booking of tickets by passengers because of the corona scare.

As many as 12 flights were affected due to these two reasons on Wednesday, sources said. Most of these flights are run by the Indigo airline.

On Tuesday, too, more than 4 flights were cancelled. Dense fog was said to be responsible for this. One flight had to be diverted because of dense fog. However, there was a thick fog on Wednesday morning, as well. Troubled by the decreasing number of passengers due to the corona scare, airlines cancelled their flights by putting up the excuse of bad weather.

However, due to the flight disruptions, passengers are facing trouble. In various cases, they are being informed at the eleventh hours—even after they have reached the airport. Passengers who have connecting flights are badly hit in this situation. Although airlines are offering passengers extension of their travel date, those who have connecting flights, or are is deperate need, are facing trouble.

Departures

Those cancelled included the Indore-Ahmedabad flight, which departs from Indore at 6.35 am, for Mumbai at 5.40 am, for Lucknow at 6.55 am, for Hyderabad at 7.05 am, for Delhi at 7.30 am and for Bengaluru at 8.40 am.

Arrivals

Incoming flights included the Delhi-Indore flight which arrives at 8.15 am, Hyderabad at 8.35 am, Mumbai at 9.05 am, as well as Delhi to Indore which arrives at 10.55 am and returns to Delhi at 11.25 am. At the same time, the flight from Indore to Hyderabad at 6.40 am was delayed by 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:54 AM IST