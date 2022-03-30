Indore: Baby with two heads admitted to MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new born baby with two heads and three hands was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Tuesday. He was referred from Ratlam and admitted to NICU of the hospital for further treatment.

According to pediatric surgeon Dr Brijesh Lahoti, the condition is called dicephalic parapagus which is a rare form of partial twinning with two heads side by side on one torso.

“Such cases are rare and the condition of babies remains uncertain especially in the initial days due to which we have kept them under observation. We have not planned for any surgery on the patient,” Dr Lahoti told the media.

The baby has two heads, one torso, three hands - two are in their normal position and one is near its head, and two hearts.

As per information, Shahin B, resident of Neem Chowk, in Jaora delivered the baby at District Hospital in Ratlam on Monday evening. The doctors had told the parents that they have twins after conducting an ultrasound but were not aware of this condition.

The mother of the baby is still admitted to the District Hospital in Ratlam.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:45 AM IST