Indore: BA-BSc first year exams to start on June 29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After BCom, BBA and BCA, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has now released the timetables for BA and BSc first-year exams. Both the exams will start on June 29.

The BA papers will be held till August 17 whereas BSc exams will conclude on August 20.

Due to the presence of more than 100 combinations in both the courses, the examination department took many days to prepare the timetables.

The papers for the main subjects in BSc will be held till July 16. Examination controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said that the timetables of BA and BSC first year have also been released. “About 40,000 students are expected to participate in exams of both the courses,” he said.

