Indore: B Pharma student ends life after friend stops talking to him

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A B Pharma student allegedly committed suicide after his friend stopped talking with him for two months in Rau area on Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered and he mentioned about the same in it. The police are taking the statements of his family members and are investigating the case further.

Investigating officer Kailash Makwana from the Rau police station said the deceased, who was 19-year-old and a resident of Rau area, was in the second year of B Pharma from a city college. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to the police station but could not be saved.

WHAT INVESTIGATION REVEALED

Preliminary investigation revealed that a youth, who was his best friend, had stopped talking with him for two months. The deceased tried to talk to him and meet him but the friend did not want to meet him due to which he was under depression and took such an extreme step. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot and the deceased had mentioned about the same in the note.

WAS ALONE IN HOUSE

The deceased’s uncle informed media persons that the father of the deceased is employed in a company and he was at his job while the youth was alone at home. When his father returned home, he found him hanging from the ceiling on Sunday. The family members were unaware about any of his problems due to which he took such an extreme step.

TRYING TO TRACE ‘FRIEND’

The police are investigating the case to know about his friend, who was not meeting him and he had stopped talking with him due to which the B Pharma student took such an extreme step. Police are also investigating the case on all aspects.

WAS EXCELLENT IN STUDIES

The deceased’s uncle told Free Press over phone that the deceased was excellent in his studies. He used to go to college regularly. He was also a religious person and used to participate in every religious programme in the area. He did not reveal any of his problems with his family members. The deceased’s mother and sister had gone to his maternal uncle’s place in Pithampur. He and his father were alone at home. When his father returned from his job, he found his son hanging from the ceiling.