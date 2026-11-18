Indore Ayyappa Temple Begins 60-Day Mandala-Makaravilakku Festival With Special Pujas And Traditional Rituals | FP photo+

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-day Mandala-Makaravilakku festival commenced on Tuesday at the Lord Ayyappa and Ganesh Temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar. Managed by the Lord Ayyappa Charitable Society, the shrine serves as a centre for the Malayali community in Indore, adhering to South Indian Tantric traditions inside its central sanctum, the Sreekovil.

Society president SM Pillai and secretary Gopakumar confirmed that preparations for the festival concluded, inviting devotees from Indore and surrounding regions to participate.

"Daily rituals begin before sunrise with Ganapathy Homa, followed by morning poojas and Abhishekams," Pillai said. He added that the temple conducts Udayasthamana Pooja, involving a sequence of offerings from sunrise to sunset.

In the evenings, volunteers light oil lamps across the premises for Chuttuvilakku. This is followed by Ayyappa bhajans, chanting, Deeparadhana, and Annadanam, where meals are served to attendees.

Gopakumar stated that priests from Kerala conduct ceremonies at the temple, where prayers and announcements take place in Malayalam. He noted that the festival schedule includes Thrikarthika, 12 Vilakku, and Noorum Palum, an offering dedicated to the Nagas, culminating in the Mandala Pooja and Makaravilakku Pooja.

Lord Dharma Sastha, worshipped as Ayyappa, is the deity at the temple alongside Lord Ganesha. Having marked its foundation anniversary with flag hoisting, Sopana Sangeetham, Arattu, and Nag Puja, the temple continues to host programmes such as Sahasranama chanting, Laksharchana, Bhadradeepa Prakasanam, Thiruvathira Kali, and Onam gatherings.

The society instructed devotees observing Deeksha and the 41-day Mandala Vrutham to maintain celibacy, hygiene, prayers, and a vegetarian diet ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!