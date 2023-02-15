Indore: Avi shares tips at NCPCR's Pariksha Parv 5.0

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thirteen-year-old Avi Jain from Indore was invited as a guest speaker at NCPCR's Pariksha Parv 5.0. He was the youngest speaker in the event being conducted from February 6 to March 31.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is conducting Pariksha Parv 5.0 to help students attempting examinations. The event has experts from various fields and motivational speakers.

In the motivational session, Avi gave tips on dealing with the stress and pressure of exams.

Pariksha Parv 5.0 is an effort to provide a platform for students, parents and teachers to share their views and receive guidance and valuable suggestions from motivational speakers including experts.

He was recently awarded the by country’s most prestigious award for children, the Prime Minister's National Children's Award, was included in the World Book of Records as the youngest author of the country's child-oriented Ramayana and the youngest motivational speaker.

Further, NCPCR president Priyank Kanungo honoured Avi by presenting a memento to him.