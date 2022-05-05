Indore: Autorickshaws to go off the roads on May 9, blockade RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Claiming corruption at the city Regional Transport Office (RTO), the Bhagwa Auto Union has declared that they will be going on strike on Monday. About 25,000 autorickshaws will be surrounding the RTO in a blockade on the day, claimed Bhagwa Auto Union president Virendra Kumar Tripathi.

The Bhagwa Auto Union organised a press conference at the Indore Press Club on Thursday to declare a strike until their demands are met. They demanded that the city authorities shut down the rampant bike taxis that were running in the city without any permits and causing the auto-rickshaw drivers to go home empty-handed. They also demanded the withdrawal of all e-challans imposed on autorickshaw drivers during the period of the Covid pandemic.

At the conference, the organisation’s president also claimed corruption in the city’s RTO office and specifically raised fingers at RTO officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi. Due to the same reason, they will also be holding a blockade at Raghuvanshi’s office at Nayta Mundla.

They had previously submitted a request letter for the same to the RTO, police commissioner’s office and the offices of various city transport authorities on February 17 which did not get any response; so, they are organising the city-wide strike.

