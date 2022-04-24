Indore: Auto show to be held in city from April 28-30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To make Madhya Pradesh a hub of auto industries, various efforts are being made continuously to encourage investment in the field of auto industries in the state. Under these efforts, an auto show will be organized in Indore from April 28 to April 30. Industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said this on Sunday during the launch of a Super-Car and Super-Bike Rally organised at Nehru Stadium.

Cars and bikes of state-of-the-art models of various reputed companies of the country and abroad participated in this super-rally. Special enthusiasm was seen at this rally among the citizens, especially among youths. The rally started out from Nehru Stadium and ended on the Super-Corridor passing through various routes of the city.

On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, principal secretary, industrial policy and investment promotion department Sanjay Kumar Shukla, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma and others were present.

Addressing the programme, Dattigaon said that, for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, an auto show was being organized in Indore to encourage investment in the field of auto industries. He said Indore, Pithampur and other areas of the state had immense potential for investment in auto industries and there was also a favourable environment.

“There’s Asia’s largest auto testing park in Pithampur, Indore. For this, 3,200 acres have been made available,” Dattigaon said.

Lalwani said continuous efforts were being made to promote investment in auto industries in Indore. Keeping in view the possibilities of investment, an auto show was being organised in Indore. An environment is being created to encourage investment.

