Indore: Auto sales continue to boom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sales graph of automobiles, which had taken an upward direction in the festival season, has continued to go up as over 62,000 vehicles have been sold in the last four months.

Regional Transport Office records show that six registration vehicle series were exhausted in the last four months. These vehicles include two-wheelers and four-wheelers, along with commercial vehicles which were sold after August 1. Each series has about 10,000 new numbers.

“The system of registration of vehicles has been shifted from the state’s portal to the Centre’s VAAHAN portal from August 1. The first series which was provided to the vehicles was MP 09 ZB and ended in the first 15 days of shifting the system to the VAAHAN portal,” RTO officials said. They added that, after MP 09 ZB, registration numbers of MP 09 ZC, MP 09 ZD, MP 09 ZE, MP09 ZF, and MP09 ZG were also allotted to the new vehicles.

“A seventh series has also been started and if vehicles of other categories are counted, the total number of vehicles has crossed the 62,000 mark,” the officials added.

Only two series exhausted before Covid

According to RTO officials, the sale of vehicles has increased in the last one year. Earlier, before Covid-19 only two registration vehicle series got exhausted in a year.

Highest number of vehicles registered in Indore

Over 23 lakh vehicles have been registered in Indore, which is the highest in any district across the state. RTO officials said these vehicles include over 18 lakh two-wheelers and over 5 lakh four-wheelers.

Number of vehicles sold in various categories in last six months

Category No. of vehicles sold

Special category 1

Tractor 256

Harvester 1

Moped 5

Two-wheelers 39256

Cars 14821

Omni Bus 47