Indore: Auto-rickshaws strike, parents face trouble in sending wards to school

Indore: Parents with children going to school in auto-rickshaws had a tough time on Monday in wake of a strike by auto-rickshaws. Moreover, app-based auto-rickshaw drivers too joined the strike to press their demands.

More than 200 auto-drivers gathered at collectorate square on Monday morning and staged a demonstration against the proposal of AICTSL to start school buses and other nine-point demands.

According to president Auto-Rickshaw Drivers’ Mahasangh Rajesh Bidkar, “AICTSL has proposed starting school buses and this will end our business. Many of the rickshaw drivers earn by ferrying school students and they all will become jobless.”

Auto-drivers claimed that they have been protesting from a long time for their 10-point charter of demands but officials are not taking any action due to which they were forced to go on strike.

After submitting the memorandum, auto-drivers also threatened to go on indefinite strike in coming days.

“Our major demands include stopping registration of new auto-rickshaws, holding of Jansunwai every Tuesday by traffic and RTO officials, action against auto drivers for not wearing uniforms and not running on a meter,” Bidkar said.

He also demanded that auto-rickshaws should be exempted from paying parking fees at railway stations and bus stands.