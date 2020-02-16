Indore: Auto driver returns woman’s bag, rewarded by police

Indore: An auto rickshaw driver was rewarded by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday for returning a woman passenger’s bag, who had accidently left it in his vehicle. The bag had over Rs 7,500 in cash and other valuables.

A relative of the passenger reached the GRP station to lodge a complaint of the missing bag when coincidentally the auto rickshaw driver also approached the GRP to return the bag.

GRP station in charge Gayatri Soni said that Ratlam resident 65-year-old Madur Bano had come to a relative’s place in Khajrana area on Friday night. She had hired auto rickshaw to reach Khajrana. After reaching home, she alighted from the rickshaw but forgot to take her bag. After that the auto driver Parvej Khan reached home and he saw the bag the next morning lying in the auto rickshaw.

Initially, he tried to trace the passenger on his own, but later he decided to give the bag containing Rs 7500 and other valuables to the police. He reached the GRP police station where he found that a relative of the woman passenger was already there to lodge complaint of the bag missing. Parvej met the police station in charge Gayatri Soni and handed over the bag to the woman’s relative. The police appreciated Parvej for his honesty and later he was given cash reward. The relative of woman also thanked to Parvej for his honesty.