Indore Aurobindo Becomes First College In Madhya Pradesh To Use GPS-Like Precision Tech For Brain Surgery |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Medical College and Post Graduate Institute (SAMC & PGI) has become the first medical college in Madhya Pradesh to introduce an advanced neuro-navigation system for precision brain surgeries, enabling neurosurgeons to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy and safety.

The state-of-the-art equipment was inaugurated on Friday by founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari, who said the technology functions much like a GPS, providing real-time guidance to surgeons during brain operations. It accurately maps the size and location of brain tumours, nearby blood vessels and critical brain structures, helping surgeons plan and execute procedures while minimising damage to healthy tissue.

Dr Bhandari said the hospital has already performed 15 successful surgeries using the neuro-navigation system. He added that brain surgeries are also being carried out under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring eligible patients receive advanced treatment without financial burden, unlike the high costs often associated with such procedures at many private hospitals.

SAMS managing director and Sri Aurobindo University pro-chancellor Dr Mahak Bhandari said the institution has been running its MCh Neurosurgery programme since 2011, completing 15 years of continuous training and specialised care.

The new technology will significantly improve outcomes in surgeries for brain tumours, spinal disorders, brain haemorrhage and other complex neurological conditions by providing real-time navigation alongside high-resolution microscopic imaging.

Head of the Department of Neurosurgery Dr Raghavan Iyengar said the system will help surgeons preserve healthy brain tissue, reduce surgical risks and support faster patient recovery. The institute regularly performs brain and spine trauma surgeries, tumour surgeries, vascular, intraventricular, endoscopic and minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures.

Successful surgeries: 15

MCh Neurosurgery programme: Running since 2011 (15 years)

Key benefit: GPS-like real-time guidance for precise brain surgery

Coverage: Also under Ayushman Bharat scheme for eligible patients