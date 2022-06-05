Indore: Atul, Prerta to lead state Atya-Patya teams; Indore wins SM Khan Trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 35th Senior Men's and 31st Senior Women's National Atya-Patya Tournament will be played in Puducherry from June 8 to 10. Deepak Joshi, president of MP Atya-Patya Association, has announced the members of two teams.

Men's Team: Atul Kushwaha (Captain), Sameer Chaurasia, Harsh Batho, Rohit Kharadi, Raj Mangrolia, Sahil Bhorude, Jatin Mahna, Shrikant Athwal, Ashish Saini, Jayesh Kashyap, Karthik Dhawale and Divyansh Verma, Shiv Dayal Baswal (Coach), Ramkishore Sharma (Manager)

Women's team: Prerta Sahu (Captain), Simran Mangrolia, Mayuri Verma, Tarini Verma, Khushi Rathore, Kajal Patel, Janhvi Kashyap, Kirti Deep, Mehak Dubey, Divya Verma, Himani Parakh, Sneha Pawar and Indu. Jagdish Chandra Verma (Coach) and Neetu Sahu (Manager)

Narendra Bhale, Rajesh Gaur, Kapil panse, Manish Chaudhary, Rajesh Kanungo, Sanjay Athwal, Ashish Gupte, Sanjay Patankar, Rajendra Shrivas and Anil Srivastav congratulated both the teams.

Indore wins SM Khan Trophy

Indore won the SM Khan Trophy Under-18 cricket tournament defeating hosts Bhopal by 37 runs. Batting first, Indore scored 310 for 7 in 50 overs. Thanks to Madhav TiwarI's century (107 runs). Apart from this, Abhishek Yadav 60 and Ranveer Chandel scored an unbeaten 61.

In reply, Bhopal team could score only 273 all out in 48 overs. Parbha Mishra scored a century (108 runs) and Vikas Sharma made 77 runs. Vishal Yadav and Anurag Sonkar took 3 wickets each for Indore. Madhav Tiwari took 2 wickets. Man of the Match award given to Madhav Tiwari. The prize distribution took place in the presence of MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao, Seema Shafqat Khan and Dhruv Narayan Singh.

Indore is overall champion at state-level swimming competition

In the state-level swimming competition, host Indore district became overall championship by securing 617 points. The runnes-up was Bhopal team, which scored 181 points. Mahi Joshi of Indore, Kabir Kashyap of Jabalpur, Jahra Rangwala of Indore, Rishabh Khasgiwale of Indore, Dhruv Khandelwal of Indore, Siddhant Singh Jadaon of Neemuch, Kanya Nair of Indore, Siddhant Singh Jadaon of Neemuch won individual titles in their respective categories.

In diving, Avani Yadav, Kirtan Bagora, Dharni Tiwari, Prakhar Joshi, Palak Sharma and Abbas Bhanvarsawala won the individual championship. The prize distribution was done in the hands of MLA Malini Goud, Eklavya Singh Goud, Sanjay Lunawat, BB Kasbe, Lokendra Singh Rathore, Yogendra Singh Rathore, Ravindra Dubey, Ramesh Vyas, Sagar Tonde and Mohit Imolia.

Summer camp of Golden Int’l School concludes

In the summer camp of Golden International School, children learned nuances of various sports like basketball, football, swimming, badminton, lawn tennis, art and craft, dance and fashion designing. Trisha Bhogle and Tanisha Indrani learned swimming in just 3 days and they mesmerized everyone with their swimming skills. Arnav Birthle sang Kishore Kumar's song. Daksh Gupta narrated the tunes of IPL and Jana Gana Mana on synthesizer drums, the summer camp organized in the school was highly appreciated and the parents also enjoyed the pool party at the swimming pool. School Principal Reena Khurana congratulated and blessed all the children for their hard work and dedication. On this occasion, Gopal Agrawal, Director, Golden International School, was also present, said sports officer Santosh Yadav.

HMG district mini junior badminton tourney: Janhvi, Saanvi, Arya, Vedang enter semis, Aarohi-Gauri in doubles final

On the third day of HMG Cup mini-junior badminton tournament, organized by HMG (Center for Sports Excellence and Brothers Academy, DPS Rau, Aarohi Shukla and Gauri Vishisht entered the final of U-15 girls doubles. Janhvi Kulkarni, Sanvi Rishikar, Sakshi Pawar and Swasti Sharma reached the semi-finals of U-11 girls and Arya Bam, Aarav Bagga, Vedang Mahindra and Vaibhav Patidar in U-11 boys’ category semifinals.

Tournament secretary Wajid Ali and Sumit Tomar said the pair of Aarohi-Gauri easily defeated Bhavni-Shakina 21-04 and 21-5. On the other hand, Janhvi Kulkarni defeated Mandvi Gandhi 21-11 and 21-08 in Under-11 girls quarterfinal, Saanvi Rishikar defeated Sravani Patwardhan 21-13 and 21-09, Sakshi Pawar defeated Ojiswini Sharma 21-03 and 21 -08 and Swasti Sharma defeated Namami Panchal 21-10 and 21-09.

In the boys category, Arya Bom defeated Bhavik Diwakar 21-13, 16-21, 21-14, Aarav Bagga defeated Shlok Sachdeva by 21-05, 21-13, Vedanta Mahindra defeated Anshul Patidar by 21-09, 21-13. Vaibhav Patidari defeated Samarth Sharma 21-07, 21-06 to enter the semi-finals. In the quarter finals of Under-13 girls, Kanika Jat defeated Mahi Singh 21-09, 21-03, Arna Batra defeated Tamanna Sindha 21-18, 25-23, Shreyanshi Malviya defeated Manasvi Arora 21-08, 21. -10, Sakshi Pawar defeated Saanvi Rishikar 21-19, 21-14 to enter the semi-finals.

In the quarter-finals of Under-13 boys, Dharia Patel defeated Kavya Sharma and Parv Jatwa defeated Veer Khare. In doubles, Parth Dubey-Suryapratap Singh, Bhavesh Tawani-Samarth Sharma and Arna Uprit-Sharwani Patwardhan reached the semi-finals. In other matches, Manasvi Arora, Shreyashi Malviya, Kavya Sharma, Dharia Patel, Agam Bhandari, Bhavesha Tawani, Aastha Sharma, Nitya Agarwal, Kanak Rakar, Kranti Tiwari, Ansh Patidar and Atharv Rawat also entered the next round.