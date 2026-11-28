Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moment of sporting pride for Arihant College as its promising paddler Mokshanand Punasiya secured selection for the prestigious 69th Madhya Pradesh State Table Tennis Championship.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association (MPTTA), the four-day championship is being held at Abhay Prashal from November 26 to 29.

Mokshanand’s selection marks a significant milestone in his sporting journey, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his talent against leading paddlers from across the state.

Armed with ambition and determination, the young paddler will look to make his mark on the state-level sporting arena.

Terrific trio | Indore’s martial arts brigade makes its presence felt on the international stage.

Priyal’s golden kicks put Indore on the global map

MARTIAL MAGIC | City’s taekwondo warriors bag one gold, two bronze medals at India Open International G1 Ranking Competition in Pune

Power-packed kicks, tactical brilliance and unwavering determination propelled Indore’s taekwondo warriors to international glory as they pocketed three medals, including a glittering gold, at the inaugural India Open International Taekwondo G1 Ranking Competition in Pune.

Priyal Jeria emerged as the golden star, clinching the sub-junior girls’ +47kg title with commanding victories in both her bouts.

Rashi Solanki added to Indore’s medal celebrations by securing bronze in the senior women’s -62kg category, while Akash Thakur showcased his fighting prowess to claim bronze in the +87kg division.

Recognised by World Taekwondo, the six-day championship was held at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex from November 20 to 25, attracting athletes from over 20 countries.

Competitors from government sports academies, Sports Authority of India, police and central security forces also participated. Madhya Pradesh fielded a 28-member contingent.

MEDAL MANIA | Indore’s international heroes

Athlete Weight category Medal

Priyal Jeria Sub-junior +47kg Gold

Rashi Solanki Senior -62kg Bronze

Akash Thakur +87kg Bronze

MARTIAL TRIVIA | Korean roots

Originating in Korea, taekwondo means ‘the way of the foot and fist’. It became a full-fledged Olympic medal sport at Sydney 2000.