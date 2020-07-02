Indore: Asha Confectionary pays up Rs 50 Lakhs customs duty, DRI claims evasion of Rs 3 crore

Indore: Asha Confectionary managing director Deepak Daryani, who had the privilege of hosting former chief minister Kamal Nath as a visitor to his industrial unit this February is now in troubled waters.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has accused him of evading around Rs 3 crore customs duty while importing machinery from China, with whom India is at present involved in a bitter border dispute in Ladakh.

As per information, he had confessed evading Rs 50 lakh customs duty and paid the same but the DRI says that the evasion amounts to more than Rs 3 crore.

As per a press release issued by DRI, intelligence was collected regarding undervaluation of imported machines by Asha Confectionery.