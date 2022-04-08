Indore: As part of anti-mafia drive, IMC demolishes Hotel 25 Hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of anti-mafia drive, Indore Municipal Corporation demolished Hotel 25 Hours which was constructed in violation of norms.

Armed with 10 JCB and poclain machines, removal ganga accompanied with heavy police reached Sarbanand Nagar around 7 am and the demolition started around 8 am.

Hotel 25 Hours had come to limelight lately when exposed recently on a complaint of a minor girl's rape and making of her obscene videos. The complaint was filed with Bhawar Kuan police station.

The police had registered a case under the POCSO Act. The hotel is said to be of Mandeep Bhatia.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni who is leading the demolition drive said that more than 25 % of the structure has been demolished. He expected that the demolition drive would be over by the evening.

Nonetheless, if the building couldn't be razed completely today, the IMC would resume the drive tomorrow.

