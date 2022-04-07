Indore: Family Court awards woman Rs 6K as maintenance, Rs 3.8L for past dues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The Family Court awarded maintenance of Rs 6,000 per month and a lump sum of Rs 3.8 lakh to an estranged woman whose husband used to assault her and had left her on the pretext that she was having an extra-marital affair.

Advocate Priti Mehna who represented the victim said her client got married to accused Rajendra Chaurasiya on February 12, 1997. They had three children from this marriage. Soon after their marriage, Rajendra used to demand money from the victim and used to beat her after getting drunk.

He also falsely accused her of having an extra-marital affair.

The victim had complained against her husband on several occasions at the Hira Nagar police station, but the policemen from the station used to warn Rajendra and allow him to go, said advocate Mehna.



In December 2016, the victim filed a case of maintenance against Rajendra. Refusing to provide maintenance, Rajendra said he is unemployed and has no income, while his wife works and has an income.

He also alleged that she was having an affair with a man in Tirupati Balaji.

In her judgement, Additional Principal Judge Pravina Vyas said a woman can work to bear her own expenses and that of her children.

The judge went on to say that the husband cannot shrug off his responsibilities as a husband and father just by saying that he is unemployed.

So he was ordered to pay maintenance of Rs 6,000 per month and Rs 3.8 lakh in lieu of maintenance for 63 months since December 2016.

