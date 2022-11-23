e-Paper Get App
Indore: Art of Living’s Upanayan Sanskar concludes

All participants in the Brahmopadesam ceremony were initiated into the most sacred Gayatri Mantra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day Upanayan Sanskar organised by The Art of Living, under the guidance of Swami Praveen, who came to the city from Bangalore, concluded on Wednesday.  Many people from the city came to attend the programme. Swami Praveen said that ‘Upa’ in Upanayan means ‘closer’ and ‘nayan’ means ‘bringing’. Upanayan means to bring closer to the Guru or the divine.

Swami said, “It is the initiation process to learn the sacred mantras according to the Vedic tradition. The Upanayan ceremony is considered complete with the wearing of the Yagyopavitham (sacred thread) on the body. The three threads in Yagyopaveetam represent responsibility, first towards self, second towards family and third towards society.”

All participants in the Brahmopadesam ceremony were initiated into the most sacred Gayatri Mantra. At the end of the programme, senior yoga instructor of the organisation, Arun Mahendru expressed gratitude to Swami and all the participants.

article-image

