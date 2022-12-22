Indore: Art of Living sessions by Dinesh Kashikar begin today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Art of Living sessions by Dinesh Kashikar will begin today. A series of events will be conducted by the Art of Living till Sunday. The Institute’s yoga instructor Preeti Soni will conduct the session today, while a lecture of Dinesh Kashikar, a well-known life management speaker from Bangalore will start at 7 pm. The topic of the lecture will be 'How principles of yoga can be applied in Today’s life.' Mahamrtunjaya Homa will be performed on December 23.

Knowledge session, discussion and satsang on Bhagwat Geeta will be held on December 24 and 25. Dinesh Kashikar will conduct a daily session on the topic, “From Cleanest City to Happiest City” where, he will give many tips on life management and stress-free life, and will also teach Yoga, Pranayama, Sudarshan Kriya and meditation, and tell how these activities help us to be stress-free, happy, and full of self-confidence.