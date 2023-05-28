Indore: Art of Living holds yoga camp for kids

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day Utkarsh Yoga and Medha Yoga for kids organised by The Art of Living concluded on Friday at Shrikripa, which is organisation's centre at LIG.

Yoga instructor Sonia Shah trained Utkarsh Yoga to children aged 8 to 12. Medha Yoga was taught to children aged 13 to 18 years by Garima Khandelwal. Around 35 children participated in the camp, in which various types of yoga, meditation, pranayama, breathing exercises and sports activities were conducted.

In this camp many qualities like calm mind, happiness, better memory power, teamwork, creativity, clarity of mind, positivity and confidence were developed in the children.