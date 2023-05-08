Indore: Armyman’s infant son airlifted to Delhi for heart treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four and half-month-old infant was airlifted to Delhi from city Airport to get treatment for his congenital heart disease on Sunday. A green corridor was prepared from Choithram Hospital to the Airport at 2.30 pm, from where the kid was sent to Military Hospital, Delhi.

Gurish Jogchandra, a resident of Dewas district, was suffering from an arterial septal defect (ASD), commonly known as a hole in the heart.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Baby’s father Lance Naik Dinesh had approached the district administration officials and informed them about his son’s health condition. Learning about Gurish’s condition, collector Ilayaraja T extended help to the family and arranged for an air ambulance to shift the patient to Delhi.

“Gurish is suffering from congenital heart disease. He was admitted to various hospitals in Indore, Dewas, and Mhow, but the doctors informed us that he could be treated in Delhi. We appealed to the collector Ilayaraja T who immediately extended his support while various social organisations including Divine Foundation, NGO Samadhan, Adbhut Community, Gold Coin Sewa Sansthan and others helped to get my son treated,” Dinesh said.

He added that many doctors including Dr Ruchi Shroti, Choithram Hospital’s Dr Norman Sharma, and Dr Anshul Jaiswal too helped and ensured the treatment of the baby.

“The baby was referred from Military Hospital, Mhow. He was admitted to the hospital for 20 days and we provided our best treatment. He was being treated under paediatric interventionalist Dr Ankur Jaiswal and was sent to Delhi through air ambulance,” Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director (health services), Choithram Hospital, said.

The baby has reached Delhi and has been shifted to Military Hospital. He is likely to undergo surgery on Monday.