Indore: ARI posted in Rau municipality killed in road accident

Geeta Pandey |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant revenue inspector posted at the municipality in Rau was killed in a road accident on Saturday evening. She was going somewhere on her scooter when a tractor tanker hit her vehicle due to which she got critically injured. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the vehicle and started a search for him.

Investigating officer ASI Mahendra Singh informed media persons that the deceased has been identified as Geeta Pandey, 23 years, a resident of Station Road in Rau. She was going to Shramik Colony for some work when a water tanker hit her vehicle. She received a head injury due to which she died. The investigation is on to know the circumstances under which the accident happened. The errant driver is being searched by the police. An employee of the municipality said that Geeta was employed as an Assistant Revenue Inspector in Rau. She was a hard-working woman.

In another incident, a man named Babulal was killed after being hit by a car in the Lasudia area on Saturday. It is said that he was employed in a factory and was returning home when the accident happened. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case.

Injured girl dies during treatment

A girl, who got critically injured in a road accident a couple of days ago, died during treatment in a city hospital on Saturday. A couple, who got injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment in a hospital. According to Tejaji Nagar police station staff, a reckless truck hit Kanhaiya, his wife Nisha, and two relatives Manisha and Lucky near Naytamundala Bridge on May 24. In this accident, Lucky was killed on the day of the accident while Manisha and the couple were rushed to the hospital where Manisha succumbed to her injuries. The police are searching for the errant driver of the truck.