Indore: Aas focussing on ‘Access to Justice’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aas organisation has been working for the children in the city.

In the recent workshop organised with Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, the organisation concentrated on the newly launched ‘Access to Justice’.

Aas organisation strongly believes that every child and their parents should be made aware of sensitive issues like child marriage, child labour and child sexual abuse.

Aas organisation has also been promoting the concept of ‘Bal Mitra’. Wasim Iqbal from Aas organisation, CP Mathew, principal of Indore School of Social Work, Sudha Jain, RK Sharma, Manisha Paik, Lokendra Jadhav, and Rahul Gothane, played a key role in promoting the concept.