 Indore: Aas focussing on ‘Access to Justice’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Aas focussing on ‘Access to Justice’

Indore: Aas focussing on ‘Access to Justice’

In the recent workshop organised with Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, the organisation concentrated on the newly launched ‘Access to Justice’.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aas organisation has been working for the children in the city.

In the recent workshop organised with Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, the organisation concentrated on the newly launched ‘Access to Justice’.

Aas organisation strongly believes that every child and their parents should be made aware of sensitive issues like child marriage, child labour and child sexual abuse.

Aas organisation has also been promoting the concept of ‘Bal Mitra’. Wasim Iqbal from Aas organisation, CP Mathew, principal of Indore School of Social Work, Sudha Jain, RK Sharma, Manisha Paik, Lokendra Jadhav, and Rahul Gothane, played a key role in promoting the concept.

Read Also
Hamari Swachhata, Hamara Gaurav Abhiyan: Indore Mayor, collector, commoners pick up brooms to clean...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Aas focussing on ‘Access to Justice’

Indore: Aas focussing on ‘Access to Justice’

Power transformer in Dhar made operational through remote from Indore

Power transformer in Dhar made operational through remote from Indore

Indore: Only 50% candidates turn up for UPSC exam in city

Indore: Only 50% candidates turn up for UPSC exam in city

Hamari Swachhata, Hamara Gaurav Abhiyan: Indore Mayor, collector, commoners pick up brooms to clean...

Hamari Swachhata, Hamara Gaurav Abhiyan: Indore Mayor, collector, commoners pick up brooms to clean...

Indore: DAVV signals CUET (UG) counselling registrations from 1st week of July

Indore: DAVV signals CUET (UG) counselling registrations from 1st week of July