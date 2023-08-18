Indore: Architect Murder Case Cracked, Two Arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two persons from Jobat, Alirajpur for the murder of an architect following a road rage incident in Chandan Nagar area. Architect Atul Jain, a resident of Dwarkapuri along with his friend was going somewhere in a SUV when they argued with two youths on a scooter over recklessly overtaking their vehicle. The argument escalated and one of the accused stabbed Atul in his abdomen with a knife and then fled. Atul was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that they checked the CCTVs in the locality and found two suspects. The people of the area identify one of the accused as Rohit Indoria. After that, the police raided his house but he was missing. Later, they got to know that Ayush was also with Rohit at the time of the incident and one of them attacked Atul with a knife. Police said that Atul was an architect and he got married three months ago. His wife is employed as a teacher in a city school.

It was the second such incident of road rage in a week. Two brothers, who were returning home to Mhow from Bhopal, were stabbed by some youths after they were involved in an altercation over overtaking. The younger brother died during treatment in the hospital the next day. The accused were arrested by the police.