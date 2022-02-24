Indore: Appraisal Committee constituted to implement incentive award scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Manish on Thursday constituted an appraisal committee to implement the incentive award scheme awarded by the district administration.

The district administration runs the scheme to honour Good Samaritan.

According to information, the committee will select Good Samaritan under incentive award scheme and a cash of Rs 5000 with a citation will be given to them.

The good Samaritan will be selected on the basis of their noble work like those who save lives by rushing injured people to the hospital in ‘Golden Hours’.

The committee will be headed by the district collector. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) District Indore, Chief Medical and Health Officer and District Transport Officer will also be members in the committee.

Member Secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) has been given full responsibility for organizing monthly meetings of the committee and presenting a list of good Samaritans.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:32 PM IST