Indore: Applications invited under PM CARES



Indore

Application have been invited under the PM CARES for Children Scheme that was launched by Prime Minister of India on 29th May to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic during the period starting from 11th March 2020, said district programme officer of Women and Child Development Department Dr CL Pasi.

Application can be made on the website created for the said

scheme. The documents can be filed at office of Women and Child

Development department, Room no 206 of collector’s office. The process of application is completely free.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:58 PM IST