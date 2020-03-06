Indore: App to register traffic cop’s presence on road

Indore: To ensure that traffic police officer or constable is at an assigned place of duty, the police officers will be required to register attendance by scanning a QR code while reaching and returning to their assigned place.

Citizen Cop App founder Rakesh Jain introduced this feature in Citizen’s Cop application. Along with this, few new features have been added. People can also scan the QR code through Citizen's Cop App to see which policeman is on duty at which place and can contact him at the time of need. Keeping in view the accidents and traffic jams in the city, app will help people to locate traffic police officer near them.

The QR system has begun at four intersections located on Adarsh Marg, that is, at Regal Square, High Court trisection, Indraprastha Square and Palasia Square. It will be extended to all 56 road squares in the city soon.

Besides, the private and government CCTV cameras will also be provided a code. In case of accident, people can locate the camera near them with the help of Citizen’s Cop app to gather CCTV footages.