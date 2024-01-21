Indore: Apartment Residents Catch Woman Fleeing After Committing Theft

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of an apartment caught a woman while she along with her accomplice were fleeing from a flat after committing theft in the MIG area, police said on Saturday. Some purses, artificial jewellery and a passport were recovered from her and she is being questioned for her accomplice.

SI Navin Pathak from MIG police station informed the media persons that the residents of Kiran Apartment in Shrinagar area found the broken lock of a flat. They spotted a man and woman fleeing from there. They chased them and managed to catch the woman named Kiran. She was later handed over to the police. Police have recovered some purses, artificial jewellery and a passport. It was believed that the woman and her accomplice named Makkhi committed theft in the flat. Further investigation is on and the flat owner was informed by the police to verify the stolen goods. A search is on for the man named Makkhi.

Youth arrested for stealing LCD TV

A youth was arrested by the Malharganj police for stealing a LCD from a locked house in the area. Stolen goods were recovered from him. According to the police, Sunil Thakur had lodged a complaint that he along with his family members had gone to attend a marriage function. He returned home and found a broken lock. The LCD TV was also missing. On the basis of the CCTVs installed in the area, the police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen TV from him. Further investigation is on.