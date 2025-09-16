Indore: Anwar Qadri Sent To Five-Day Police Remand For Khajrana Fraud Case |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who was earlier arrested in the alleged love jihad funding case, has now been sent to five days of police remand in connection with a fraud case registered at Khajrana police station, police said on Monday.

According to Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav, a woman lodged a complaint accusing Qadri of preparing forged documents of her house and selling it to another person a few years ago. Based on this complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered against him.

Qadri had already been in custody of Banganga police in love jihad funding case. After the completion of that remand period, Khajrana police sought permission from the court to take him into custody.

The court granted five days of police remand. Police said they will interrogate Qadri regarding fraudulent property documents and check whether more people were involved in the case.

Qadri was booked by Banganga police after two youths earlier revealed that he had paid them to marry women from another community. Following these allegations, he remained absconding for several days, reportedly staying in Nepal, before finally surrendering in court where he was arrested.

Apart from this, staff of Sadar Bazar police station have also registered a separate case against Qadri after it was found that the firearm licence he was using, claimed to be issued in Jammu and Kashmir, turned out to be fake. Once his remand in Khajrana fraud case is over, police may also seek custody in connection with the Sadar Bazar case.