Indore: ‘Anubhooti’ to empower visually impaired girls

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): ‘Anubhooti—The Empowerment Programme for Skill Development of Visually Impaired Girl Students’, was launched at the Vaishnav Management Institute. The programme was presided over by the chairman of the Vaishnav Group of Trust and chancellor of Vaishnav Vidyapeeth University, Purushottamdas Pasari. Chairman Devendrakumar Muchhal, vice-chairman Girdhargopal Nagar, secretary Vishnu Pasari, joint secretary Sharad Tulsyan, treasurer Manish Bhaheti and other trustees were present on the occasion.

Rabia Khan, computer instructor at the institute, is blind and has received the President’s Award for her efforts in the field of education. All girl students from the National Association of Blind are participating in the programme for their skill development. Basic, Keyboard Orientation, Notepad, WordPad, MS Office, MS Access and website development training will be given in this programme.

George Thomas, the director of the institute, welcomed all the guests and introduced ‘Anubhooti’ to everyone present. Muchhal said that ‘Anubhooti’ had been conceptualised to fulfil the social responsibilities of the institute, under which the training programme is being started for visually impaired students with the help of JAWS software. The institute has been contributing to quality education, along with value-based social activities with the main objective of facilitating access to education at all levels of society and providing job-oriented education.