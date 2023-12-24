Indore: Anti-Encroachment Drive On Bholaram Ustad Marg | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing anti-encroachment drive of Indore Municipal Corporation targeted Bholaram Ustaad Marg while a mobile court targeted the Malwa Mill, Pardeshipura and other nearby areas on Saturday.

A total of 35 people were fined and an amount of Rs 137,400 was collected as fine. The drive is being carried out on the instructions of the court. “There are many shopkeepers who have encroached on roads and are occupying the public space for commercial/self-use,” said corporation officials.

Magistrate Pritam Bansal and a team of corporation conducted a drive in Patnipura and Malwa Mill area. Magistrate Bansal said, “Indore’s public is troubled by encroachment and to rid the city of the inconvenience the Principal Judge instructed setting up of a mobile court in the city.

Encroachers and traders plying their trade without licence were fined. “The maximum fine for encroachment is Rs 5, 000 and for littering a fine of Rs 1,000 is being imposed. Licence application receipt would also suffice and such people will not be fined,” he added.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “We are taking action only after making announcements in areas. Action is being taken as citizens are facing traffic menace and health issues.”

“When we removed encroachments in Bambai Bazaar many complaints were made regarding encroachments in Malwa Mill, Patnipura and Pardeshipura area. The public awareness drive would go on for two to three days and thereafter strict actions will be taken,” the mayor said.

On Bholaram Ustaad Marg, the team of corporation confiscated a few carts, hoardings and other such things. Because the people were aware through social media of IMC’s action to be taken in the area, the people themselves removed their hoardings and other things kept on the road.