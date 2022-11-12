Indore: Another woman arrested for blackmail, implicating man in false rape case

Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another woman was arrested by the police for blackmailing a man and demanding Rs 2 lakh from him in the Gautampura area, police said on Friday. The woman had lodged a rape case against the man in Ujjain after he refused to give money to her. The police have discovered that the woman had lodged two more cases of rape against two persons.

A similar case had come to light a day before in which Lasudia police arrested a woman and her daughter for blackmailing six men.

According to the Gautampura police station in charge, a case under Sections 385, 386 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the woman named Pinky (name changed) on the complaint of one Dhirendra Singh of Gautampura area. He stated in his complaint that he met the woman during a function in Ujjain three years ago. After that he befriended her and they started talking with each other. Meanwhile, the woman demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant but he refused to give money to the woman.

Subsequently, the woman started blackmailing him and threatened to implicate him in a false case. When the complainant refused to give money, the woman lodged a complaint against the man alleging that he raped her. During the investigation, the police found the case false after which a case was registered against the woman and further investigation is underway into the case. The role of her accomplices if any in the crime is also being investigated by the police.

Police said that the woman had also blackmailed a person in Tukoganj area of the city and she had lodged a rape case against the man when he refused to give money to her. The police are gathering details about other such cases registered by the woman.

It is noteworthy that a woman and his daughter were arrested by the Lasudia police for blackmailing six men and demanding money from them on Thursday. The woman had given a written complaint to the Lasudia police stating that the six men raped her. After the investigation, the police found the report false and arrested the woman. In this case too, the woman had registered a case of rape against a person, who had refused to give money to her.