Indore: Another shooter in Sandeep Tel murder case arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The shooter, who was involved in the sensational Sandeep Tel murder case in the Vijay Nagar area, was arrested by the Vijay Nagar police on Saturday.

He was in Ajmer jail and was brought to the city on a production warrant. He is being questioned about the case and other shooters involved in the murder.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that the accused named Jitendra alias Bana, who was a shooter in the murder case, was in Ajmer jail in connection with another case. He was brought to the city with the help of Rajasthan police and he was produced before court from where he was sent to the police remand for 10 days.

Bana was the shooter of Sudhakar Maratha, also an accused in the murder case. It is said that some accused including Maratha were arrested by the police after a few days of the murder.

Businessman Sandeep Tel, who was at his office in the posh Vijay Nagar area was shot dead by a group of men outside his office in January 2019. The gang who killed him had taken a contract to kill Tel. The incident was captured on the CCTVs installed outside his office.

