Indore: Another No 1, City Airport Adjudged Best In Country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One more golden feather was added to the cap of the city on Wednesday. Now the city has the best airport in the country to add to the tag of being the No. 1 city in cleanliness for the 7th time. The Airports Council International (ACI) released its Airports Service Quality (ASQ) for 2023. In the report, the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport has been declared as no. 1 airport of the country for offering the best services to the flyers in the category of airports with an annual footfall of over 20 lakh (2 million plus) passengers. It has been ranked at the 52nd position across the globe. Chennai and Varanasi airports stood at the second and the third position.

ACI represents the collective interests of airports around the world to promote excellence in the aviation industry. It does this by working with governments, regional ACI members, experts, and international organizations like ICAO to develop policies, programmes, and best practices that advance airport standards globally. ACI has 2,109 airports of 191 countries of the globe as its member. In the report of 2023 released on Wednesday DABH airport of the city stood at No. 1 in the 15 airports of the country that have annual passenger footfall of over 20 lakh by securing 4.91 ASQ rating.

It has secured 52nd rank among all the airports across the world. Chennai and Varanasi airports stand at second and third place by securing 4.90 and 4.90 ASQ ratings. In the year 2022, the city airport stood at second position by securing 4.94 ASQ ratings and 45th rank. Earlier, in the year 2019 the city airport had secured the third position in the same category. The remaining airports of the country in this category are Trichy, Raipur, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Pune, Calicut, Amritsar, Patna, Srinagar and Coimbatore.

Parameters on which airports are judged

In all, there are 33 parameters. Some of these parametres are -

-Status of congestion at the gates like departure, arrival, boarding, SHA and checking counter.

-Cleanliness.

-Behaviour of the staff including AAI, CISF, airlines.

-Facilities being offered at the airport like eating, shopping etc.

-Signage for passengers, disabled persons and senior citizens. -Inter-terminal walking distance.

-Connectivity with other airports of the country.

-Transportation facility for passengers to commute from the city to the airport and vice-versa.