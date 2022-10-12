Indore: Another member of mobile phone-snatching gang arrested 

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another member of a gang responsible for mobile phone snatching in the city was arrested by the Bhanwarkuan police on Tuesday. The gang used to supply these phones not only in other states but in other countries too. Three accused had been arrested by the police with 69 snatched/stolen mobile phones on Monday worth Rs 30 lakh.

According to the police, a girl was robbed of her mobile phone by two persons in the Vishnupuri area a couple of days ago. On the complaint of the girl, the police checked more than 200 CCTVs of the area and managed to arrest two accused named Prince and Sunny from near Teen Imli Square and their scooter was also seized by the police. Following the lead given by the accused, the police also arrested one Pradeep, who used to supply the stolen parts to other states and countries.

On Tuesday, the police also arrested their absconding accomplice Arun Chouhan from near Agrasen Square. The accused are being questioned by the police and it is believed that they would reveal more incidents of mobile phone snatching in the city. The role of other people is also being checked by the police.