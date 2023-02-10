Indore: Annual workshop of Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine from Feb 22 

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People will get an opportunity to get insight into the challenges faced by doctors in saving the lives of ICU during the 29th annual workshop of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM).

The conference will take place from Feb 22 to 26 and it will feature a dedicated session for the public, where they can engage directly with ICU experts and ask questions while police officers and municipal employees will receive special training on emergency medicine and first aid techniques to aid in critical situations and help save lives.

Dr Rajesh Mishra, organising chairman and president of ISCCM, said that the workshop will be held on the theme of "Cost Effective Intensive Care with Humanization". Dr Sanjay Dhanuka, co-organising chairman, stated that the conference will feature the participation of over 2,000 delegates and 400 speakers from more than 20 countries.

Organising committee members Dr Vivek Joshi, Dr. Rajesh Pandey, Dr Deepak Govil and Dr Anand Sanghi shared that the conference will showcase over 300 research papers and will host international and national experts in the field of critical care.