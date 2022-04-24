Indore: Anjana Jajoo is best scientist of DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Who is the best scientist in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya? Finally, the answer is out. It is professor Anjana Jajoo, a faculty member with the School of Life Sciences and head of the School of Biotechnology. She has been ranked as the best scientist of DAVV in the AD Scientific Index-Scientists Rankings, 2022, which were declared on Saturday.

The ranking is based on her performance (quality research papers, H-index, i-10 index and number of citations) in the past 5 years. Jajoo has been rated as the best scientist in DAVV among all disciplines (Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Management). She holds good ranking in the list of top Indian scientists in the field of plant sciences.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:29 PM IST