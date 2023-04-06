 Indore: Anirudh Acharya receives death threat from 'terrorist group' demanding Rs 1 crore to spare his family and ashram
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Anirudh Acharya receives death threat from 'terrorist group' demanding Rs 1 crore to spare his family and ashram

Indore: Anirudh Acharya receives death threat from 'terrorist group' demanding Rs 1 crore to spare his family and ashram

Anirudh Acharya has come to Indore for seven days for the Bhagwat Katha organised at Pardeshipura.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaj Anirudh Acharya has received a letter threatening to kill him, his family and blow up his Mahura ashram. The accused, who identifies himself as a part of terrorist group of India, demanded Rs 1 crore to spare the Jabalpur-based Acharya and his family.

The letter reads, "Killing you is not a big deal for us. We know at what time you sleep, wake up and where you go. We will bomb your ashram and also you, if you do not pay us Rs 1 crore within a week." In the letter, the name of the sender is written as ‘terrorist group of India’ (Aatanki Sangathan, Bharat).

The letter further reads, “The family members of Anirudh Acharya are under constant watch of the terrorists. While narrating a Katha in Indore, if you get any information about any untoward incident regarding the family members, there will be no option rather than regretting”.

He has urged the government to take appropriate action on this.

Currently, Anirudh Acharya has come to Indore for seven days for the Bhagwat Katha organised at Pardeshipura.

Read Also
IIT Indore to start 10 news courses from upcoming session
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Anirudh Acharya receives death threat from 'terrorist group' demanding Rs 1 crore to spare...

Indore: Anirudh Acharya receives death threat from 'terrorist group' demanding Rs 1 crore to spare...

Doctor, artisans honoured with Padma Shri

Doctor, artisans honoured with Padma Shri

Madhya Pradesh: Mishap averted at railway station in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Mishap averted at railway station in Ujjain

IIT Indore to start 10 news courses from upcoming session

IIT Indore to start 10 news courses from upcoming session

Madhya Pradesh: Havildar, accomplice nabbed for cheating in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Havildar, accomplice nabbed for cheating in Mhow