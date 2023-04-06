IIT Indore to start 10 news courses from upcoming session

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not one, two or three, IIT Indore is all set to start 10 new courses including four new BTech. and six new MTech. programs, from the new Academic Year 2023-24.

These courses include BTech in Chemical Engineering, Mathematics & Computing, Engineering Physics and Space Science & Engineering with a total intake of 120 each. The new MTech programs will be offered with specialisation in Computer Science & Engineering, Water, Climate & Sustainability, Biomedical Engineering, Applied Optics & Laser Technology, Structural Engineering and Defence Technology with total intake of 75 each.

Prof Suhas S Joshi, director IIT Indore said “The institute is constantly introducing several new concepts of translational learning, skill development and new programs under National Education Policy 2020. The faculty recruitment and development of infrastructure for the conduct of these courses is already in progress. The courses are designed keeping in mind the requirements of industry and future technology. The courses are interdisciplinary in nature and students will receive exposure in various cutting-edge fields.”

Aspiring students may visit the institute website at https://iiti.ac.in/newprog/ link for more details.

In addition, seats in the existing MTech programs in Space Engineering, Thermal Energy Systems and Electric Vehicle Technology have been increased to 10.

