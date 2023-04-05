 IIT Delhi MTech admissions 2023 registration closes tomorrow at iitd.ac.in; Steps to apply
IIT Delhi MTech admissions 2023 registration closes tomorrow at iitd.ac.in; Steps to apply

IIT Delhi MTech admissions 2023 registration closes tomorrow at iitd.ac.in; Steps to apply

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for PG, PhD courses can apply online through the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in. The registration process is open for PhD, M.Tech, Interdisciplinary M.Tech, M.S, M.Des, M.Sc and MPP candidates.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
IIT Delhi | IIT Delhi official website

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will close the IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023 registration tomorrow, April 6, 2023.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for PG, PhD courses can apply online through the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

The registration process is open for PhD, M.Tech, Interdisciplinary M.Tech, M.S, M.Des, M.Sc and MPP candidates.

Application Fee for IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023 registration

For General, OBC, EWS category candidates:  ₹200

For SC, ST and PWD categories candidates:  ₹50

QS World university rankings: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, Madras, DU and other institutes feature...
Direct link to apply for IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023

Steps to apply for IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023:

  • Visit the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

  • Click on PG admissions link available on the website.

  • A new page will open where candidates will get apply now link.

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Fill in the application form and upload the required details.

  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till March 30, which was extended till April 6. The test or interview will be conducted between May 16 to June 16, 2023.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Delhi.

