Indore: Anganwadis to be developed as pre-schools in district

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | IStock images
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to connect the children of anganwadis with educational activities, 50 anganwadis will be developed as pre-schools. The discussion regarding the same was held on Monday at the TL (Time Limit) meeting which was presided over by collector Ilayaraja T.  Additional collector Abhay Bedekar and other officials were also present at the meeting

Collector Ilayaraja T said, “To connect the children of anganwadis with educational activities, anganwadis should be developed as pre-schools. In this regard, all arrangements should be made as soon as possible. Anganwadis should be selected and availability of all basic facilities should be ensured in them. Anganwadi workers should be given training for capacity building.”

Anita Joshi, CDPO, Zone 6, said, “As the decision is still in the initial phase, the department has decided to break the task into a few stages. At the first, CDPO’s of seven different zones in the city will be listing out the anganwadis that can be developed as pre-schools. There are many anganwadis which are already run in government schools such as that in Nayta Mundla.”

Subsequently, important amenities will be listed by Women and Child Development Department. Satish, CDPO, zone 5, said, “The department will soon hold a meeting regarding the discussion. A list of regulations will be formally set such as size of anganwadi, training of workers and helpers, arranging basic educational equipment for pre-school etc.”

