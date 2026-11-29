Indore And Ujjain To Become Global Medical Tourism Hub, Nearly 50 Hospitals To Be Shortlisted To Attract Patients From 50 Countries | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has initiated the process of developing Indore and Ujjain as a major medical tourism hub, with plans to promote its healthcare facilities in nearly 50 countries.

A dedicated police unit for the safety of foreign patients and their attendants, an integrated website for hospital appointments and preferential access to religious and tourist destinations are among the proposals under consideration.

Nearly 50 government and private hospitals in the two cities are being shortlisted for the initiative. Selected hospitals will be assigned specific treatments and surgical procedures based on their specialisations.

The hub will be promoted in countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Sudan, besides several African and European nations. The initiative aims to attract international patients and boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

At a meeting on Friday, officials discussed various aspects of the project. Apart from the Medical Department, the Tourism and Police departments will be involved in its implementation to ensure healthcare, travel arrangements and security for foreign visitors.

Dedicated police unit, preferential access to tourist sites proposed

The safety of international patients and their attendants emerged as a major concern during the meeting. While hospitals will take care of patients, their attendants are likely to visit tourist destinations in and around Indore and Ujjain.

Officials discussed a proposal to constitute a dedicated police unit or establish a mechanism to alert police stations concerned. This would help police maintain vigilance in areas visited by foreign nationals.

A proposal to reserve a special quota for foreign patients and their attendants visiting temples, historical sites and other tourist destinations is also under consideration.

Online hospital appointments, treatment packages

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said a dedicated website was being developed to provide details of designated hospitals, available treatments and their packages.

For instance, three hospitals could be assigned to perform knee replacement surgeries, allowing patients to compare treatment packages and select a hospital based on their requirements and budget.

The portal would also facilitate the submission of patient details, provide visa-related information and enable communication with police authorities.

Ghanghoria said the initiative was at a preliminary stage and further modifications could be made as the framework evolved.

Medical tourism in numbers

Figures

Particulars

100

Foreign patients visiting Indore annually

25+

Foreign patients undergoing surgeries annually

500+

International tourists expected next year

50

Hospitals likely to be shortlisted

3

Hospitals proposed for each treatment or surgical procedure

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