Indore: An 81-year-old dies of covid, second death in seven days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of Covid-19, another death due to the pandemic disease was reported on Wednesday.

This is the second death in last seven days as an 81-year-old man died during treatment.

The patient was admitted to a private hospital and was critical since admission.

However, health department officials said that the patient was bed ridden from a long time and was admitted to the hospital for some other disease but found covid positive as well.

The patient was admitted to the hospital two days ago.

Meanwhile, five new cases of Covid 19 were also reported on Wednesday with which total active cases reached 58.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital in critical condition as he had breathing issues. He had many comorbidities as well," CMHO Dr BS Saitya said.

Second death in seven days

With this death, the total number of deaths increased to 1472 since the outbreak of the disease.

Earlier, death due to Covid 19 was reported seven days ago and it was reported after more than three months as last death was reported in first week of January.

Total number of positive reached 212763. 12 patients were discharged on Wednesday as well.